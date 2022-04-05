Don French made a huge profit of £4.3 million last year by selling his house in a luxurious seaside town. Dibly Star’s disorder moved from London to Fowey in Cornwall in 2006 after finding city life “overwhelming”.

The 63-year-old moved into an incredible Grade-II listed building called Port Neptune with her then-husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter Billy, Cornwall Live Report. She stayed at home after their divorce and her second husband, Mark Bignell, moved in after their marriage in 2013.

But last year a friend of the actress revealed that she had decided to sell after “fifteen happy years of living there”. Land registry documents show that he paid £2.3 million for it when he bought it, and sold it to Sir Christopher Evans, a Welsh professor and scientist…