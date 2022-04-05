Don French paid around £2m for new house on Devon and Cornwall border

Don French has spent more than 15 years enjoying the idyllic lifestyle that Cornwall has to offer – often sharing Cornish titbits and his experiences online.

But it shocked Cornwall residents and fans last year when the vicar of the Dibli legend sold the beloved Fowey home he bought with then-husband Lenny Henry in 2006. She and daughter Billy remained at the property after the pair divorced, with current husband Mark Bignall later joining them. Billy moved out in 2015 – aged 24.

But Don French made a surprise change when a friend revealed that he had sold the property for a quieter living, apparently in a ‘less cool and fashionable’ corner of Cornwall – emphasizing that the 64-year-old was in Cornwall. will never leave completely.

Read more: Celebrities who have homes…