Don French sells millions of Fowie homes, but is living in Cornwall

Don French Has Sold His Home in Fowey, But She’ll Stay There Cornwall.

The comedian made over £4 million when he sold the house to biotech entrepreneur Sir Christopher Evans.

Don, 63, originally bought the Grade-II listed building with her then-husband Sir Lenny Henry in 2006 and has been her primary residence since then.

Sir Christopher made his million founding biotech companies in the UK. The 64-year-old made the Sunday Times Rich List 2020 at the 583rd position with an estimated fortune of £208 million.

He bought the impressive coastal home for £6.6 million – triple what Don French had originally paid for it.

Sir Christopher Evans bought home for over £6 million Credit: BPM Media

Don reportedly hasn’t gone very far and will continue to call Cornwall home.

K Wicker…