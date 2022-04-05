ITV News logo

Don French sells millions of Fowie homes, but is living in Cornwall

Don French Has Sold His Home in Fowey, But She’ll Stay There Cornwall.

The comedian made over £4 million when he sold the house to biotech entrepreneur Sir Christopher Evans.

Don, 63, originally bought the Grade-II listed building with her then-husband Sir Lenny Henry in 2006 and has been her primary residence since then.

Sir Christopher made his million founding biotech companies in the UK. The 64-year-old made the Sunday Times Rich List 2020 at the 583rd position with an estimated fortune of £208 million.

He bought the impressive coastal home for £6.6 million – triple what Don French had originally paid for it.

Sir Christopher Evans bought home for over £6 million Credit: BPM Media

Don reportedly hasn’t gone very far and will continue to call Cornwall home.

K Wicker…


Read Full News