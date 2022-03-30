Donald Trump asks Vladimir Putin to smear Joe Biden again

Donald Trump once again asked Vladimir Putin to grant him bail. in a new Interview Along with right-wing pseudo-journalist John Solomon, Trump claimed that President Biden got millions of dollars from a Russian, and that his friend Vlad would get to the bottom of it.

It’s not exactly a paradigm-shattering event in terms of understanding Donald Trump, but it does draw out some important points about the former president and his current role in the political ecosystem.

Trump is claiming that the wife of a former Moscow mayor gave Bidens $3.5 million. The source of the allegation is a report by his aide Ron Johnson, a right-wing conspiracy fanatic, who holds a seat in the US Senate. Johnson released a report in 2020 alleging that Elena Baturina, former…