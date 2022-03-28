Donald Trump’s staff on the defensive over claims of poor turnout at Georgia rally

Donald Trump’s staff has come on the defensive over reports that he had a low attendance at a weekend rally in Georgia, with Mr Trump himself attributing them to “fake news”.

Mr Trump addressed a rally in Georgia’s Commerce on Saturday in support of several Georgia Republican primary candidates.

The former president’s chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, squared off with conservative commentator Erik Erikson, who called the vote “anemic.”

“Trump voting on Saturday in Georgia was anemic. It doesn’t bode well for their slate of candidates,” he tweeted.

“Not everyone in there was from Georgia or even able to vote. And Perdue and the other candidates had to submit the bill. Oops.”

“25k-35k is ‘anemic.’ Fake news!” Miss Harrington replied to Mr. Erikson…