Doncic gives Mavericks 118-112 win over Bucks

Milwaukee (AP) — Luka Doncic continues to feel right at home when facing the Milwaukee Bucks, even when his Dallas Mavericks are suffering fourth-quarter losses.

Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists, helping the Mavericks beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending champion Bucks 118-112 on Sunday.

“Obviously, when you play against a superstar like Giannis today, you always have extra motivation,” Doncic said. “He’s a champion, a two-time MVP.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee was essentially in full force on Sunday after resting all their usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing…