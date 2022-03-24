LATEST

Posted on
Donegal Co Council in spotlight over alleged planning irregularities

Donegal County Council was placed in the spotlight during Wednesday night’s RTE Investigates: Council Chamber Secrets program regarding alleged planning irregularities.

According to the RTE 1 team, the council provides a stellar example where a report is prepared on the basis of allegations relating to a local authority, only to never be issued.

In this case, a government department spent more than €170,000 on three reports relating to alleged planning irregularities in Donegal County Council, according to records released to the RTE Inquiry via Freedom of Information.

Two of them have never been published.

At the center of it all was Gerard Convy, a former council employee. He worked as a planner with the council for over 20 years…

Read Full News

