Donnarumma’s new complex evening in the middle of the nightmare

Italy, still reeling from their sinking against North Macedonia en route to Qatar, went on to win without confidence in Turkey (3-2), as did the still feverish Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is not in his normal state, and given the period he is going through, there is reason to be concerned about PSG. The Italy and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, who was assured by Marco Verratti that he had moved on too quickly after his mistake against Real Madrid, is currently in the midst of a nightmare.

And the Italian press is brushing off the concern this Wednesday morning, a day after a snatch win against Turkey (3-2) without stakes, which followed a World Cup elimination in Qatar. Donnarumma, on the other hand, was not very motivated against Turkey, inappropriately targeted by critics after Italy’s fiasco against North Macedonia.

Great saves and floating moments,…