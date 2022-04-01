Donnelly expresses ‘cautious optimism’ that latest COVID-19 peak has passed

The health minister has defended the government’s decision to make wearing of masks mandatory in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Stephen Donnelly said the original pandemic powers were harsh and appropriate for a time of emergency, but the state must now move on to living with the disease.

However, the minister encouraged members of the public to wear masks on public transport, in crowded places and in health care settings.

Speaking on RTE Radio’s News at One, Mr Donnelly said that the BA 2 version of COVID-19 accounts for 95 per cent of the cases…