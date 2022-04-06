Donnelly supports the retention of Tony Holohan’s €187k salary

The money being used to pay the salaries of the outgoing Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Trinity College is “all public money”, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisting he assured people that “only one Chief Medical Officer” ” Will happen.
Dr Tony Hollohan’s attending Trinity College has been the subject of questions after it was revealed that he would retain his €187,000-a-year salary paid by the Department of Health.
The move is described by the department as a “solo run”.
The outgoing CMO will remain a civil servant and his €187,000-a-year salary will be paid by the Department of Health when he assumes a new role as professor of public health strategy and leadership at the university in July.
Trinity College Dublin has confirmed that the role was created “with Dr Holohan in mind” and that…
