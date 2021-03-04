“Donovan Mitchell deserves a technical”: Joel Mbid swells with a team of referees to hand over the Jere All-Star to a technical foul in the Sixers victory. sport

Sixers Joel Embiid did not leave things to chance, lobbying the refereeing crew to issue a technical dishonesty to Donovan Mitchell.

The Philadelphia 76ers finished their first half of the season on a high note. He defeated the Utah Jazz 131–123 in an overtime thriller. The win puts the Sixers on a two-win streak, while the Jazz have now lost two in a row.

Joel Embiid was his usual lead self, leading the Sixers with a gamers-high 40 points and 19 rebounds. In extra time Tobias Harris survived overtime scoring 8 of his 22 points.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell provided a high 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists with his team. In addition to Mitchell, two other players for the Jazz were scoring in double digits. However, they could not manage to find their rhythm in OT and fell short of the Sixers.

Joel Embiid Lobbied Referee to Exclude Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell picked up his 5th dishonesty after committing an outrageous foul during the drive in overtime. The Sixers knew that if Spida fouls then the remaining competition would become much easier, so they began to live under his skin. With 1 minute left in overtime, Donovan made an aggressive counterattack to Mbid.

Joel Embiid took no chances, as he lobbied and appealed to the referee to ensure a call against Mitchell. He was later fired, and it was all comfortable for the Sixers after that.

Embiid’s response 😂 pic.twitter.com/WE9qhaWl0L – Sportscenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2021

With this win, the Sixers hold their top spot in the East, as the Nets are now 5. Remains within the game. Joel Embiid registered yet another 40+ point, 10+ rebound game of the season. This is their 5th ranking this season, while there were 4 such matches in the entire league.

As the season progresses, MBed continues to solidify his case for MVP. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons head to Atlanta for the upcoming All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, March 7.