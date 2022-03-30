Donovan Mitchell expresses disappointment at Jazz’s loss to Clippers

The Utah Jazz did it again. Shades of Game 6 were everywhere, giving the LA Clippers a 25-point lead in Paul George’s return from injury. After the game, Donovan Mitchell expressed his disappointment, saying, “I don’t know. [thing], I don’t know, it seems so. It’s the same thing, it’s really the same thing. I had six turnovers, got the ball around a lot, we didn’t get back on defense, we didn’t rebound. I don’t know, I have nothing for you right now.”

The Utah Jazz is still in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, but it’s hard to imagine that many people are taking them seriously as a contender. Year after year, the team goes on to win the regular season, just to set fire to the opening season…