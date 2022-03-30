Donovan Mitchell expresses disappointment at Jazz's loss to Clippers

The Utah Jazz did it again. Shades of Game 6 were everywhere, giving the LA Clippers a 25-point lead in Paul George’s return from injury. After the game, Donovan Mitchell expressed his disappointment, saying, “I don’t know. [thing], I don’t know, it seems so. It’s the same thing, it’s really the same thing. I had six turnovers, got the ball around a lot, we didn’t get back on defense, we didn’t rebound. I don’t know, I have nothing for you right now.”


