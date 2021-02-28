Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell talks about how he handles critics like Shakeel O’Neill as Joe Ingalls chips in with moments of humor.

The Utah Jazz were swift in their attempts to get back to winning ways. After losing a game against the Heat on Friday, the Jazz strengthened last night against the Magic. The Jazz defeated the Magic 124–109.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with his 31 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Spida caught fire in the second half and led the Jazz to victory. The win improves their NBA-best record to 27-7.

The Magic tried to hold their ground but there was no match for the team with the best record in the league. Nikola Vusevic provided a game-high 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

“I only care about the people in the locker room”: Donovan Mitchell

Earlier in the season, Spida was unduly targeted by Shaida O’Neill. The Jazz were 11–4 at the time. They have gone 16–3 since, and Donovan Mitchell is a key reason behind that.

After the game, Spida was asked by the media how she handles critics, such as Shaquille O’Neill. Spida started answering, and said, “The only opinion I have is that there are people in the locker room.” Before she could continue her answer, Joe Inglas interrupted her with the best of her suspicions.

Earlier, as Donovan was answering a question about dealing with critics, such as Shake, who was interrupted offscreen:

Joe: I don’t think you’re a superstar.

Don: That’s fair.

Joe: hahahaha! https://t.co/dz5zeYPNvB – Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 28, 2021

Whether it is channeling her energy into the courtroom, or something else, Michelle is handling the whole thing with great maturity. He is the best player on the best team in the league right now. He is still only in his 4th year and is getting better every season.

Joe Ingles gives his opinion about Sheikh’s ‘superstar’ comments

Which was ingles Defended his teammates when Sheikh also made his opening remarks. When he crashed Mitchell’s presser last night, he was asked to share what he thought of Sheikh’s comments.

In his response, Joe stated that the media did not want him to answer the question, as they would not be able to use it.

Joe Ingalls interrupts Donovan Mitchell’s postgame presser and is asked about Sheikh’s ‘superstar’ comments. “You do not want me to answer this question, you will not be able to report it because it will be in clear language, and you will get into trouble.” – Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 28, 2021

Joe Ingalls is a great teammate and he sticks to Spida against a big player like Shaida like it really says a lot.