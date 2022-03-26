Don’t count out CODA’s charms: Predicting Oscar winners in a year like no other

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 94th Academy Awards is that they’re happening at all. In a world full of distractions and disasters, the Oscars have flown largely under the radar, worrying executives from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC, who are hoping to reverse years of falling ratings.

At several other warm-up events — the BAFTS, the SAGS, the Critics’ Choice Awards and more — the race for the Oscars, a seemingly Ironman-like race, has morphed into a familiar narrative. The more obvious an actor’s transformation is, the more likely he is to win. Sly and harsh movies can be championed, but don’t count those crowd-pleasing gems.

If this is the drama you’re looking for, it’s behind the scenes, as Oscar producer Will Packer attempts to…