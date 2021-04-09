“Don’t do that!” Jimmy Butler talks trash to Andre Drummond after drilling clutch jumper over him in Heat win over Lakers without LeBron James | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Don’t do that!” Jimmy Butler talks trash to Andre Drummond after drilling clutch jumper over him in Heat win over Lakers without LeBron James

Jimmy Butler hits a jumper over Andre Drummond in the clutch and yells out “don’t do that” as the Miami Heat best the Los Angeles Lakers.

In perhaps one of the more underwhelming Finals rematches in the past few seasons, a Los Angeles Lakers team that’s missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kyle Kuzma, went up against a Miami Heat team at full strength.

The Lakers, however, put up a decent fight. Andre Drummond returned to the lineup for the first time since the toe injury he sustained in his first game with the purple and gold brigade.

The Lakers’ efforts weren’t enough as the Heat managed to keep them at arm’s length for the entire game. Jimmy Butler had a classic ‘Jimmy Butler’ game as he shot 8-11 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line, leaving him with a team-high 28 points, to lead the Heat to a 110-104 victory.

Also Read: “Draymond Green did not call Kevin Durant from the parking lot after Game 7”: The Warriors’ DPOY reveals how he recruited KD from the OKC Thunder in 2016

Amidst his 28 points, he shared a particularly noticeable moment with Andre Drummond and the Lakers. This happened as time was winding down in the 4th quarter.

Jimmy Butler talks trash to Andre Drummond

During the final 5 minutes of the game, with the Lakers still trying to claw their way back into it, Jimmy Butler had Drummond switch onto him at the perimeter.

Butler knew the slower big man could not keep up with him. So he put a couple of moves on him before stepping back for a good look from about 16 feet.

Also Read: “You don’t want to face a healthy Lakers team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond”: Jared Dudley is up for the challenge of the Western Conference playoffs

Andre Drummond was never lauded for being a switchable big man, especially when it came to guarding players like Jimmy Butler. He was never brought onto the LakeShow to guard perimeter player in the first place. So it is not logical by any stretch to be disappointed when he does get burned like this.

He showcases his value by being a monster on the glass, generating as many second-chance points as he can. Drummond had a 15 and 12 game last night against the Heat. This is the type of statline that can be expected of Drummond. Not to mention the fact that he is an incredible screener.

