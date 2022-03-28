Don’t forget to switch up when it’s summer!

In the European Union this weekend, the transition from winter time to summer time occurred on the night of Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 March. At 2 o’clock the clock moved forward an hour – by 3 o’clock so we lost an hour of sleep. The sun will rise later in the morning and set later in the evening. Belgium has implemented a summer/winter time system since 1977.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed removing this change and using the same time throughout the year. Surveys showed that many Europeans were convinced of the idea. Member states failed to agree on what time zone to remove, and so the motion was shelved. In the end it was decided that each member state could choose a timetable for termination. At present, no decision on this subject is on the agenda in Belgium.