‘Don’t Know’ Who Won The $28 Million Lotto Ticket Was Sold

Store owners who sold last night’s $28 million Powerball ticket say they hope it’s one of their regulars claiming the multimillion-dollar prize.

by James Baker

Pinal and her husband Himanshu Patel say that after running their store for nine years, a smiling customer winning a ticket worth a few thousand dollars is nothing new.

“Lots of victories in scratch, second division lotto over the years,” Pinal said.

Despite this, Himanshu says he was still surprised to learn that it was his Waitakere store, Mag Star, that won last night’s $28m Lotto Powerball ticket.

“I was informed by a friend of mine, which was actually a bit shocking.

,[We had] Quite a few winners over the years, but nothing like it. Very exciting for us.

