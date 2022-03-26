Don’t Look Up Scene-And More Accidents-E!online

yes there was one more photo error harry potter The post-airing reunion is special, but for complete fairness, the illusion involved identical twins, so it makes a lot of sense.

Oliver PhelpsHaving played the role of George Weasley in the beloved film franchise, confirmed that the HBO Max special misidentified him as his twin brother, James Phelps,

“I guess someone decided to take revenge on them after years of these pranks,” he wrote on Instagram next to a screenshot of the mistake. However, “It was great to be able to attend the HP reunion, and I hope you enjoy it,” he said.

get a kick out of error too, tom feltonPlaying the villain Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film, commented, “That’s what I was doing. #Weaslebee #returntohogwarts.”