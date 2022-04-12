don’t miss steven kwan

What can you say about the Cleveland Guardians after a weekend of baseball? almost nothing. They are 1-2 and they had a great game on Sunday. Anything more nuanced is silly.

So, let’s be silly.

Your fWAR leader by Monday morning? Steven Kwan, of course. But it’s not just the 0.6 fWAR he’s already compiled—he’s also the league’s leader in K% (0, duh), average (.800), on-base percentage (.857), and wOBA (.770). Leads. He’s destined for the Hall of Fame, that’s what I’m saying.

You can read about his record-breaking debut elsewhere, as something on a more serious note that will freeze more quickly and it’s shorter is an almost afterthought on this graphic:

When we are talking of sample size after a week of play, almost all data comes from small samples….