Doon Movie Oscar Wins – The Hollywood Reporter

Dune Used Oscar power on Sunday night. The science-fiction adaptation of Legendary and Warner Bros. won six Oscars, winning in cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design and sound.

Cinematographer Greg Fraser won his first Oscar as part of a busy year that also saw him unveil his work Batman and get ready to film Dune: Part Two, Backstage, he told the press that he had recently read a draft of the sequel, which is due out next year: “part Two There is a big story. I read the script, and I was blown away by it part One,

Hans Zimmer was not present at the ceremony to collect his original score statue, but his victory marked his return to Oscar glory after a final victory. king lion in 1995.

as expected, Dune Won an Oscar for his scene…