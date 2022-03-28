‘Doon’ wins Oscar with six wins

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve has made his way into the 94th Academy Awards, with the science fiction epic taking home awards for Best Sound, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Original Score and Best Achievement in Film Editing.

Many predicted that an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel would do well, with some predicting that the film would dominate the technical categories to such an extent. Had the privilege of taking home every prize earned, Dune Stands as a technological marvel among the industry obsessed with CGI.

While the success of science fiction and lively fantasy has since been the order of the day The Lord of the Rings In 2003, it has taken almost 20 years for the industry to see a worthy successor…