Doris Day 100: Star Had Affair With Ronald Reagan ‘He Wanted To Propose’ | movies | Entertainment

This week marks the 100th birthday of silver screen legend Goddess Doris Day. The BBC is airing two of her movies tonight, Move Over Darling and Calamity Jane, which perfectly embody her charming and clean Hollywood image. But behind the scenes, the actress was nothing like her famous on-screen persona. Years later, he spoke candidly, revealing that his iconic public image was “more showy than any film part I’ve ever played.” Even at the time, Groucho Marx (the quote is also attributed to pianist Oscar Levant) infamously said, “I’ve been there so long, I knew Doris Day before she was a virgin.” In her biography, Doris Day: Her Own Story, the actress debunks the goodie-to-shoes myth and reveals a very healthy sexual appetite, as well as a number of…