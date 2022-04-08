Doris Day 100th Birthday: James Garner ‘She Was the Sexiest Star I’ve Worked With’ movies | Entertainment

In response, in his biography, Doris Day: Her Own Story, he said: “Jim and I only worked together twice on Move Over, Darling and The Thrill of It All. He’s very good at what he does.. I felt married.

“We didn’t see each other much in later years, but we remained friends because we talked on the phone regularly. I don’t know how, because Jim hates Phone. I usually have to call her, “Can’t you pick up the phone?” I say no, but he just grumbles.”

She also described the horrific moment her co-star broke two of her ribs while filming on the set of Move Over Darling.