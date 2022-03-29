Dorka Juhas, key reserve for Yukon Huskies, crashed out of women's regional final with wrist injury

8:15 PM ET

  • Alexa FilippoESPN

    • Covers Women’s College Basketball and WNBA
    • Previously covered UConn and WNBA Connecticut Sun for Hartford Courant
    • Stanford graduate and Baltimore native with further experience at the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times and Cincinnati Inquirer

Bridgeport, Conn. – Yukon women’s basketball forward Dorka Juhaz sustained a fracture and dislocation of her left wrist in the second quarter of Monday night’s 91-87 double-overtime win against NC State in the Bridgeport Regional Finals.

Juhaz caught an offensive rebound and attempted a putback when he fell on his wrist at 6:19 of the quarter.

UConn’s athletic trainer was called immediately; Juhaz, in visible pain, eventually left the floor with a towel over his wrist. Husky player…


