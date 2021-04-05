ENTERTAINMENT

Dost Ki Biwi Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Dost Ki Biwi Web Series Cast

Dost Ki Biwi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the StreamEX App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Tina Nandi & Saraboni. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the StreamEx app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 3 April 2021. StreamEX All Episodes web series is directed by Sangit Kashinath Gaikar. Deepak Maruti Dawre with 2 others is the producers of the web series. StreamEX is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a cute woman who wanted to have many affairs, who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

Dost Ki Biwi Web Series Cast
Dost Ki Biwi Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Dost ki biwi
Director Sangit kashinath
Producer Dharmendra singh
Written by/Story Vasudev
Screenplay Anjali Jain
Production Company StreamEX Production
Lead Cast Tina Nandi
Saraboni
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music NA
Cinematographer Sangit Gaikar
Releasing Date 3 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform StreamEX

Dost Ki Biwi Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

Dost Ki Biwi Cast and Details

Tina Nandi

Tina Nandi

Saraboni

Where to watch Dost Ki Biwi Officially?

Legally you can download and watch Dost Ki Biwi web series on the StreamEX app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

