Dot Cotton was TV gold – but it was June Brown who made her an icon

Dot felt like more than just a soap character to me (Picture: Getty)

what was your favorite Dot cotton moment?

To me, it’s when Jim Branning proposes to her the London Eye and her little smile while looking over the Thames.

Others will choose the time she talked to her step-granddaughter Sonia over the Internet and was terrified of her own webcam, or the time she panicked at her sat nav and drove her car the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

In the Walford residency spanning three decades, there are almost too many stand-out moments to count.

Dot Cotton was a lot to a lot of people, but what people remember her best is the one thing we can agree on is that she was an icon.

So when the news of June Brown’s death broke, my heart sank.

Eastenders…