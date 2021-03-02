LATEST

Dota 2 DPC News: List of all the teams that have qualified for One Esports Major 2021 | sport

Dota 2 DPC News: List of all the teams that have qualified for One Esports Singapore Major 2021. The DPC 2021 season 1 has finally ended in every region except China. In this article, you can find a list of all the teams that have booked their place in the upcoming Singapore Major 2021.

The first season of DPC 2021 was a huge surprise for fans and players. The biggest shock is – not making it through TI winner OG Singapore Major 2021. The Games finals for every region except China ended on 28 February. The China region will conclude their game by 13 March. But, we already have a list of teams that we will see in Singapore Major 2021, which will be hosted by One Esports.

The Singapore Major will start on March 27 with a prize pool of $ 500,000. More important is the DPC points that allow teams to progress to internationals. It is a Tier 1 tournament, and a total of 18 teams will take part.

Teams qualify for One Esports Singapore Major 2021

Below, you will find the list of teams from each specific region and stand in which they are eligible for One Esports Singapore Major 2021.

CIS Region

  1. Playoff Spot: Virtus.Pro
  2. Born to win the group stage spot
  3. Wild Card Spot: AS Monaco Gambit

Europe region

  1. Playoff Spot: Team Secret
  2. Group Stage Spot: Alliance
  3. Wild Card Spot One: Team Nigma
  4. Wild Card Spot Two: Team Liquid

North America

  1. Playoff Spot: Evil Genius
  2. Group Stage Spot: Quincy Crew

South america

  1. Playoff Spot: Beastcoast
  2. Group Stage Spot: Thunder Predator

Southeast Asia

  1. Playoff Spot: Fnatic
  2. Group Stage Spot: Neon Esports
  3. Wild Card Spot: T1

The Major will start from 28 March and will run till 4 April when the Grand Final will be played. The results will be announced for the China region after playing the tiebreaker on the weekend of 13 March 14.

