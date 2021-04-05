Dota 2 Na’Vi Roster Changes: Na’Vi sign Ramzes to replace General in their Dota 2 lineup | The SportsRush

LATEST

Dota 2 roster change: Na'Vi recruits RAMZES, Mag for ONE Esports Singapore Major after 2 players contract Covid-19

Dota 2 Na’Vi Roster Changes: Na’Vi sign Ramzes to replace General in their Dota 2 lineup. Na’Vi seems to be making a few changes in their lineup for DPC Season 2. Read more about the sudden decision and all the latest news.

Natus Vincere, the CIS Dota 2 powerhouse, will be making a change to their roster going into DPC Season 2. They have decided to sign RAMZES to their Dota 2 roster. He will replacing Viktor “GeneRaL” Nigrini, who used to play Offlane or mid-lane for Na’Vi. GeneRal is a 10,000 MMR player himself, and he is one of the most dominating off-laner players.

If Na’Vi wants to make this change, it can be assumed that they are only looking to improve and ascend the team rankings. Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev, better known in the Dota 2 world as RAMZES, is a flamboyant Russian player.

RAMZES will be directly replacing GeneRal in the offlane position. RAMZES was playing with the Russian team Virtus.Pro before leaving them to join Evil Geniuses as a stand-in. However, that didn’t last, and by Feb 2021, he was a free agent looking for a new roster.

A few days ago, RAMZES put out a Tweet stating that he was looking for a new roster to play with for DPC Season 2. It is not suprising that Na’Vi instantly snapped him up. RAMZES is a world-class player and a godly off-lane player.

Current Na’Vi roster for DPC Season 2

Na’Vi were not able to compete in Singapore Major because 2 of their players were infected with Covid-19. However, with DPC Season 2 beginning on April 13, Na’Vi will be looking to cement their position on the top of the league table. They were initially going to play RAMZES as a stand-in for the Major, but with multiple players testing positive, they had to change their plans.

Here is the new roster for Na’Vi:

  • Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey
  • Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko
  • RAMZES
  • Rodger
  • Andrii “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko (captain)
  • Andrey “Mag” Chipenko (coach)
  • Sergey “AnahRoniX” Bikovskiy (manager)

