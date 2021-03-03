Dota 2 News: 23savage crosses 12,000 MMR barrier, making him the highest MMR pro player in Dota 2. sport

Dota 2 News: 23savage crosses 12,000 MMR barrier, making him the most MMR supporting player in Dota 2. Thai Dota 2 professional Nungnara “23savage” Teeramahanon is the first player to cross the 12,000 MMR line. Read more to find out the heroes he played and his current role in the professional Dota 2 scene.

For many casual and even professional Dota 2 players, climbing the MMR ladder can be a difficult feat. However, the 18-year-old Thai prodigy is soaring through the clouds when it comes to the Dota 2 MMR. On the night of 2 March 2021, 23savage became the first Dota 2 player to cross the 12,000 MMR mark. Here is a tweet he posted on Twitter announcing his latest milestone.

12k mm :))) pic.twitter.com/NeihzEs55b – 23savage (@ 23savageDotA) 2 March, 2021

According to Dota 2 Pro Tracker, 23savage has gone 40–25 in wins and losses in the last 8 days. He was also the 2nd Dota 2 professional to cross 11,000 MMR a day. The first person to cross 11,000 MMR was Abed, the star mid-lane player of Evil Genius.

If you look carefully at the image attached to the tweet, you can see that all the heroes on the list of 23savage have incredible victories. He has played 620 games on his signature hero Morphling. According to Dota 2 Pro Tracker, he also has incredible victories over Troll Warlord and Arch Warden.

23savage’s commercial dota 2 position

Although 23savage is an incredibly talented player with amazing sportsmanship and reflexes, he is yet to find a new roster in the Dota 2 professional scene. He was a part of Fenctic’s roster for nearly 10 months, and his departure was a surprise to the entire community. After that happened last summer, he joined Vicky Gaming, but did not play a single game for them. Eventually, Vicky Gaming released him from its roster in January 2021.

This meant that he did not participate in the first season of the Dota Pro Circuit which recently concluded. Now, as a free agent, 23savage is required to be part of another team before the start of the second season of the DPC. If he fails to join a new squad before this, there is a high chance that he will loose the chance to participate in The International 10 as well.