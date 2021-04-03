LATEST

Dota 2 News: RAMZES & No[o]ne looking for new rosters to join in DPC Season 2 action | The SportsRush

Dota 2 News: RAMZES & No[o]ne looking for new rosters to join in DPC Season 2 action. Two of the best CIS Dota 2 players want to compete in Dota Pro Circuit Season 2. Read more to find out about Ramzes & No[o]ne and all the latest details.

RAMZES & No[o]one are two of the best Dota 2 players in the CIS region. The former Virtus.Pro players are still teamless. The two of them want to join a new team for Dota Pro Circuit Season 2. RAMZES is one of the world-renowned professional Dota 2 players who missed out on participating in DPC Season 1.

According to his tweet less than 18 hours ago, RAMZES is willing to step back into competitive Dota 2. Through this tweet, he also mentions the positions he is willing to play. He wants to play Carry or Off-lane.

RAMZES was released by EG on Feb. 8. Initially, he was supposed to travel with Na’Vi for the Singapore Major. However, the entire team of Na’Vi had to pull back from the tournament due to Covid-19 reasons. Both RAMZES & No[o]ne have won multiple DPC tournaments while playing under Virtus.Pro’s banner.

No[o]one, who was playing as a stand-in for AS Monaco Gambit, was also released by the roster earlier this month. This was probably due to the team finishing 14th in the group stage and not qualifying for the Singapore Major.

More about RAMZES & No[o]one

Both RAMZES & No[o]one have achieved incredible success with their former captain Solo in Virtus.Pro. Since they left VP, neither have had a lot of success in professional Dota 2. They played as stand-ins or temporary players.

It looks like both these core players who are definitely game changers are looking to get in on the DPC Season 2 action. The tournament will be beginning shortly. Follow sportsrush.com to stay updated with all the latest Dota 2 news.

