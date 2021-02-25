Dota 2 News Update: Nikola “LeBronDota” Popovic’s Spider Pigs Embellished Their Dota 2 Pistol | sport

Dota 2 news update: Nicola “Lebrondota” Popovic’s Spider Pigs denied their Dota 2 pistol. Players of the European Dota 2 Second Division Team Spider Pigs have decided to go their separate ways there. They have been competing as a roster for the past 8 months. Read on to find out why they have taken this decision.

Rather surprisingly, Popovic is disbanded under the leadership of Nikola “Lebrondota”, the European Union’s second-level Dota 2 Team Spider Pigs. This comes as a shock, as they have already secured a place in the second division for the Dota Pro Circuit next season. Therefore, this news is extremely shocking and unexpected. For the past 8 months, the roster has been competing simultaneously as Tempo Esports and Spider Pigs.

Spider Pigz was a part of the second division of the Dota Pro circuit in the European region. Their performance was not exceptional, but they dropped to 5th place, gaining a spot to compete again in Season 2. LeBron announced a large-scale decision about this on Twitter.

After 8 months together we did not manage to achieve our goals, so we decided that it was time to go different paths. We will complete the snow event and the apulej event and it will all be from Spider Pigs.

Also, I am looking for a team in any field.

Thanks for the support we have! 4 – Nikola Popovic (@LeBronDoTa) 24 February, 2021

As you can see from the tweet above, the reason for the disbursement is that Spider Pigz did not achieve any of the targets he had set for himself before entering the DPC. Therefore, the roster will end the current set of games, and they will go their separate ways to find new possibilities.

Spider Pigsz dissolves the roster

The roster of Spider Pigz included the following members, who will now have to find new teams to live with:

Stoyan “lil pleb” Postov Tony “No! Ob” Assaf Nikola “Lebrondota” Popovic Dino “dnz” .avuk Demir “Mitch” čkaričić

Lil Pleab, formerly part of Cyberium, will now return to his former squad after finishing the rest of the Spider Pigs games. Others will be free agents, and will likely want to join another team before season 2 of DPC begins.