Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Gameplay Patch: Dawnbreaker Dota 2 Introduced as the the new hero, Necronomicon Removed | The SportsRush

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Gameplay Patch: Valve brings major gameplay changes and Dawnbreaker in Patch 7.29. The new hero is here, and it is Dawnbreaker. Patch 7.29 is very extensive and thorough. Read below for all the highlights of Patch 7.29.

Now that Patch 7.29 is out, players and fans alike can hardly contain their excitement. The new hero, Valora the Dawnbreaker, is a melee Carry, carrying a huge hammer. Many may consider this the most important part of the update. However, Patch 7.29 is a Gameplay update, and there are a huge number of changes you need to note.

The terrain and the map is changing with many minor tweaks, relocation of neutral camps, and change of pathing among the trees. There are also changes to the rune mechanism, the way outposts work in giving XP to the team capturing them, and a few overall changes.

The dark days of winter are finally behind us as today’s update heralds the break of radiant dawn. Introducing an all-new cosmic hero, Dawnbreaker, and the 7.29 Gameplay Update.https://t.co/BSMzhoXu0i pic.twitter.com/YVKEoQOrPq – DOTA 2 (@ DOTA2) April 9, 2021

For a complete list of all the changes which are part of Patch 7.29, you can check out the following link.

However, if you are looking for a short list of the major changes with Patch 7.29, keep reading below.

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Notes: Terrain, Rune, and Gameplay changes

Valve is introducing Water Power rune. It will spawn at both power run locations at the 2 & 4-minute mark. It provides 100 health and 80 mana and can be used to refill bottles. The power runes will start spawning from minute 6.

Now, controlling 2 outposts does not give your extra XP. Also, the outposts give XPM now rather than every 10-minute mark.

Another interesting thing to note is that Bounty runes will spawn even if the old one is not picked up. The new Bounty rune will spawn right next to the old one.

Also, players will have only 1 TP when the game begins. You will gain a TP every time you die in the Game.

These are the Gameplay changes. Keep watching this space for the hero changes which are important.