LATEST

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Gameplay Patch: Dawnbreaker Dota 2 Introduced as the the new hero, Necronomicon Removed | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Gameplay Patch: Dawnbreaker Dota 2 Introduced as the the new hero, Necronomicon Removed

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Gameplay Patch: Valve brings major gameplay changes and Dawnbreaker in Patch 7.29. The new hero is here, and it is Dawnbreaker. Patch 7.29 is very extensive and thorough. Read below for all the highlights of Patch 7.29.

Now that Patch 7.29 is out, players and fans alike can hardly contain their excitement. The new hero, Valora the Dawnbreaker, is a melee Carry, carrying a huge hammer. Many may consider this the most important part of the update. However, Patch 7.29 is a Gameplay update, and there are a huge number of changes you need to note.

The terrain and the map is changing with many minor tweaks, relocation of neutral camps, and change of pathing among the trees. There are also changes to the rune mechanism,  the way outposts work in giving XP to the team capturing them, and a few overall changes.

For a complete list of all the changes which are part of Patch 7.29, you can check out the following link.

However, if you are looking for a short list of the major changes with Patch 7.29, keep reading below.

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 Notes: Terrain, Rune, and Gameplay changes

Valve is introducing Water Power rune. It will spawn at both power run locations at the 2 & 4-minute mark. It provides 100 health and 80 mana and can be used to refill bottles. The power runes will start spawning from minute 6.

Now, controlling 2 outposts does not give your extra XP. Also, the outposts give XPM now rather than every 10-minute mark.

Another interesting thing to note is that Bounty runes will spawn even if the old one is not picked up. The new Bounty rune will spawn right next to the old one.

Also, players will have only 1 TP when the game begins. You will gain a TP every time you die in the Game.

These are the Gameplay changes. Keep watching this space for the hero changes which are important.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
843
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
842
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
807
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
783
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
773
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
754
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
733
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
703
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
658
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
658
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top