Dota 2 Patch 7.29 New Hero Prediction: Netizens guess who the new Dota 2 Hero in Patch 7.29 will be | The SportsRush

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 New Hero Prediction: Netizens guess who the new Dota 2 Hero in Patch 7.29 will be

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 New Hero Prediction: Netizens guess who the new Dota 2 Hero in Patch 7.29 will be. It’s patch day, and a new hero is upon us.

The internet is off to its wild guessing and some are very interesting! Twitter has been buzzing about it as well. Read all about the new Dota 2 hero predictions and the latest changes in Patch 7.29 will be.

The new Dota 2 hero is probably coming today along with Patch 7.29, and the internet cannot stop guessing who it will be. In this article, there will be a lot of hilarious Tweets. Also, we will look at some of the wildest guesses people are making on the internet.

Wykrm Reddy, a Dota 2 content creator has the wildest guess among most. Although he brought this up last year in 2020, it will still be pretty cool if this actually comes to the game.

Team Secret were so impressed that they replied to his Tweet with an even hilarious response.

Dota 2 New hero Predictions; New Spectre Arcana

The Spectre Arcana is also expected to come along with Patch 7.29. Players can also expect a lot of reworking of heroes and items. Don’t be surprised if you can even encounter a map change.

A little closer to the present, Team Secret has also started a poll for the new hero.

Another user predicts that the greatest Mage Aghanim himself could be the Dota 2’s newest hero. Needless to say, this dream is not likely to become a reality.

DPC SEA OQ 2 TEAM SMG Emerge victorious

In other news Team SMG has qualified from the DPC SEA Open Qualifiers 2. midone’s incredible performance on the Monkey King in Game 2 helped them wipe Patriots to claim a 2-0 victory in the Grand Finals.

Also Read : Team D is disqualified from 2nd qualifiers due to transfer deadline violations

