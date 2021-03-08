Dota 2 Rank: How to rank in Dota 2 in 2021? 5 main tips if you want to improve your Dota 2 MMR. sport

Dota 2 Rank: How to rank in Dota 2 in 2021? Ranking in Dota 2 can be an extremely difficult and tedious process. This article will serve as a basic guide for Dos and Donuts when trying to play Dota 2 ranked games in 2021!

Dota 2 is a highly dynamic and complex game that has many constants and many variables for each match. Climbing the MMR ladder is a difficult task, and gets better at the same time. Despite continued practice, you will still find it difficult to maintain the MMR you receive as some losses can go a long way.

However, there are some silly things you can practice and put into your gameplay that will ensure that you don’t lose a lot of games back. Below, we will discuss 5 key things you can implement that you are constantly improving and ranking your MMR in Dota 2.

How to rank in Dota 2? 5 great tips to improve your MMR

The trick to ranking in Dota 2 is to keep your expectations realistic. Climbing the MMR is not an easy task even for pro players. A few years ago, the legendary Sumail wanted to cross the 8000 MMR mark. Eventually it took 11 months to go from 7023 to 8000 MMR.

So, here are 5 tips you can follow and the best chance to rank in Dota 2:

Identify current meta: This is what sets new games apart from players who understand how to rank in Dota 2. You need to know which heroes in your particular bracket have better win-rates and learn to play well before nerfing them. Take a break if you lose: If you have lost more than one game at a time, it is time to stretch your legs. Playing ranked with a loss-mentality is not good for you! If you win one game, play the next, but if you lose one game, try once to win the next one. If you lose 2 games back t-t0-back, it’s time to get up and refresh yourself. Learn to reduce deaths: The less time you die, the longer you have to produce the effect. The easiest way to avoid early deaths is to look at the mini-map. Anytime you are alone in a lane and the enemy hero is missing, move away from the lane. Most of the time, they are coming to gank you! Play with friends: Playing with better-skilled players or friends who can guide you is helpful. You will learn and win at the same time. Do not use: You should not use hierarchical matchmaking. Have 3-4 heroes for each role, and master them.

