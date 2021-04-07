Dota 2 Roster Change: Nigma move W33 to the inactive roster; say he is free to explore options outside too | The SportsRush

LATEST

Dota 2 Roster Change: Nigma move W33 to the inactive roster; say he is free to explore options outside too. Nigma were the first team to be eliminated in the Singapore Major. Due to this, the organization is having to make some tough choices.

Team Nigma comprises members who formerly played for Team Liquid, and the organization was brought to life in 2019. For the first time since its inception, Nigma is officially making a change to their roster. Ahead of the DPC Season 2, Nigma’s mid-lane Aliwi “w33” Omar, will be moved to the inactive roster, the organization confirmed.

But, that’s not all. W33 will be the team’s sixth player, but according to Team Nigma, the veteran is free to explore options away from Nigma too.

Nigma team news & DPC Performance

Kuroky, Nigma’s captain, and the rest of the team was participating in the Singapore Major sans their off-lane player MinD_ContRoL. This is because MC tested positive for Covid-19. Sadly, Nigma was the first team that was eliminated from the Singapore Major, and the decision to move W33 to the inactive roster probably stems from this performance.

Although Nigma hasn’t specified what bought on this change, it is fairly obvious to fans & players. It is an internal decision, and the organization does not want to publicize the factors or reason for this decision.

While preparing for DPC Season 2, which will begin in a couple of weeks, W33  is free to explore his options with other rosters as well, according to Nigma’s Tweet.

W33’s profile in Nigma

Aliwi “w33” Omar has been playing with Nigma for almost 2 years now and is the solo mid-laner for the team. His signature heroes are TA, Batrider and Meepo. But, his favourite hero to play is Skywrath Mage according to Wikipedia.

In his time with Nigma, the most memorable series is probably the TI9 Grand Finals against OG, in which W33 dominated the first game with Meepo. However, OG’s mid-lane player, “Topson,” got the better of him in the next few games. The 26-year-old Romanian player has played 268 games for Team Nigma.

