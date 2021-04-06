Dota 2 Roster News: AS Monaco Gambit officially snap up No[o]ne for their Dota 2 Roster | The SportsRush

LATEST

Dota 2 Roster News: AS Monaco Gambit officially snap up No[o]ne for their Dota 2 Roster. In a recent development, No[o]ne, the former VP star will be a part of AS Monaco Gambit’s Dota 2 Roster. Read more for all the latest details about this development.

It seems that No[o]ne’s lonely days are over. He has been playing with AS Monaco Gambit since Feb. 11 and now, he has officially joined their Dota 2 roster. No[o]ne also competed in the One Esports Singapore Major as a part of AS Monaco Gambit’s team.

As usually, No[o]ne will take up the mid-lane role. Since the Major ended, No[o]ne is among many free agents who have been snatched up by professional teams. The DPC Season 2 will be beginning in mid-April, and all the teams will probably want only the best of the best to represent them.

Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko, the 23-year-old player is one of the best mid-lane players in the world. The Ukrainian recently posted on Twitter stating that he was looking for a new team to join and participate in DPC Season 2.

AS Monaco Gambit’s roster and latest details

AS Monaco Gambit was knocked out during the Wild Card stage of the Dota 2 Singapore Major. However, in the CIS regional league season of DPC Season 1, Gambit finished third, claiming $27,000 and 200 DPC points.

However, the team will lose a few DPC points because they have removed “fn” from their roster and have brought in No[o]ne. Now, they have a total of 170 DPC points.

AS Monaco Gambit’s current Dota 2 roster stands as below:

  • Kiyalbek “Dream” Tayirov (Safe-lane Carry)
  • Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko (Mid-lane)
  • Vasilii “AfterLife” Shishkin (Offlane)
  • Aleksandr “Immerson” Khmelevskoi (Soft Support)
  • Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev (Hard Support)

No[o]ne officially joining Monaco Gambit’s squad will be a huge boost for the team. With DPC Season 2 fast approaching, fans will have to wait only for a couple of more weeks to see how the team performs in the big stage.

