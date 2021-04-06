Dota 2 Roster News: AS Monaco Gambit officially snap up No[o]ne for their Dota 2 Roster | The SportsRush

Dota 2 Roster News: AS Monaco Gambit officially snap up No[o]ne for their Dota 2 Roster. In a recent development, No[o]ne, the former VP star will be a part of AS Monaco Gambit’s Dota 2 Roster. Read more for all the latest details about this development.

It seems that No[o]ne’s lonely days are over. He has been playing with AS Monaco Gambit since Feb. 11 and now, he has officially joined their Dota 2 roster. No[o]ne also competed in the One Esports Singapore Major as a part of AS Monaco Gambit’s team.

As usually, No[o]ne will take up the mid-lane role. Since the Major ended, No[o]ne is among many free agents who have been snatched up by professional teams. The DPC Season 2 will be beginning in mid-April, and all the teams will probably want only the best of the best to represent them.

Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko, the 23-year-old player is one of the best mid-lane players in the world. The Ukrainian recently posted on Twitter stating that he was looking for a new team to join and participate in DPC Season 2.

Lft pos 2 cis/eu msg me at [email protected] 🙂 — Noone (@Noone_dota) April 2, 2021

AS Monaco Gambit’s roster and latest details

AS Monaco Gambit was knocked out during the Wild Card stage of the Dota 2 Singapore Major. However, in the CIS regional league season of DPC Season 1, Gambit finished third, claiming $27,000 and 200 DPC points.

However, the team will lose a few DPC points because they have removed “fn” from their roster and have brought in No[o]ne. Now, they have a total of 170 DPC points.

AS Monaco Gambit’s current Dota 2 roster stands as below:

Kiyalbek “Dream” Tayirov (Safe-lane Carry)

Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko (Mid-lane)

Vasilii “AfterLife” Shishkin (Offlane)

Aleksandr “Immerson” Khmelevskoi (Soft Support)

Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev (Hard Support)

No[o]ne officially joining Monaco Gambit’s squad will be a huge boost for the team. With DPC Season 2 fast approaching, fans will have to wait only for a couple of more weeks to see how the team performs in the big stage.