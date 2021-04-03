Dota 2 Singapore Major: Team Secret knock out OB.Neon from Lower-Bracket despite Yopaj’s splendid performance on Windranger | The SportsRush

Dota 2 Singapore Major: Team Secret knock out OB.Neon from Lower-Bracket despite Yopaj’s splendid performance on Windranger. The very first game of today in the Singapore Major was an epic thriller. Read more about Team Secret’s lower-bracket match against OB.Neon.

OB.Neon’s run in Dota 2 Singapore Major is over. Team Secret, one of the best teams in the world beat them in the lower-bracket Round 3 matchup. They will now play the winner of the game between Invictus Gaming & Thunder Predator in the lower-bracket R4 Bo3 game.

The Best-of-3 between OB.Neon & Team Secret was a nail-biter. Puppey from Team Secret showed his signature hero. He was really impressive on Keeper of the Light in games 1 & 3. Matumbaman, who played Bristleback & Troll in Games 1 & 3 respectively also pulled of some incredible moves.

However, the star of this series was definitely OB.Neon’s Yopaj. He showcased Puck in game 1, Batrider in game 2 & Windranger in game 3. Some of his plays very extremely precise & deadly. In game 3, Yopaj’s Windranger was involved in over 90% of OB.Neon’s kills.

Yopaj’s Windranger shows pure class against Team Secret

With the series level, both teams’ hope of staying alive in the tournament rested on the outcome of game 3. Yopaj picked up the Windranger, and put up a commendable performance. The game went back and forth, with Matumbaman on the Troll Warlord & OB.Neon’s Nature Prophet thriving in team fights.

Check out this next-level play by Yopaj to shut down Lycan and Keeper of the Lights at the same time.

The game was full of twists and turn. Although Secret was in the lead, 1 slip-up could completely given OB.Neon’s the advantage. In the spectacular game, both teams together killed the Roshan 4 times. Finally, in a game which went well over 60 minutes, Team Secret came home with the win.