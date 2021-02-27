Dota 2 Team Update: Tobias “Tobi” Buchner’s Methods Game with Viking.gg after 14+ Months

Dota 2 Team Update: Methods of Tobia “Toby” Buchner with Viking after 14+ months. Viking.gg let his off-lane player Toby. He will most likely be replaced by Keju, who is playing alongside Viking in DPC season 1.

Viking.gg has performed impressively over the past one-and-a-half years, with several podium finishes and many top spots. Therefore, it is quite surprising to hear the news that his off-lane player will be on his way. Austrian Tobias ‘Toby’ Buchner has decided to leave the European Union squad. He would be replaced mostly by Kaiju, who had been playing with Stack for almost a month.

Melchior “Celery” Hillenkamp, ​​captain of Viking.Gate’s Dota 2 roster, posted a farewell message to his former off-lenner. The two have been playing together since the organization began and there is definitely a good bond, as evident from the tweet below.

I’ll never forget the year + we spend together.

We got more from those who expected us. I hope Toby finds anything he will strive for!

Thanks for playing with my mathematician! ♥ ️ https://t.co/4ZnkiyzRfV – Melchier Hillenkamp (@ Celery 4096) 25 February, 2021

Viking.gg’s impressive run

Throughout 2020, Viking.Gug won 10 tournaments, including Dota Summit 13 in November, taking down 2-time TI winner OG. He claimed victory by defeating Team Liquid in the final of the tournament. He was always considered a Dalit, but after registering some impressive victories last year, he is now seen as a dark horse in the DPC. However, they have been unable to hold on to their top division spots, and will be brought back to the lower division for the next season of the DPC.

They are even playing with Kaiju in the ongoing Snow Sweet Snow Tournament.