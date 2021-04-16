LATEST

Douglas Lima defends his belt against Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260

Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will defend his belt towards No. 1 contender Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports activities was the primary to report the Lima vs. Amosov bout. It’ll happen at Bellator 260 on June 11 on the Mohegan Solar Enviornment in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lima shall be placing his belt on the road as soon as once more right here towards Amosov as he seems to show he’s nonetheless the most effective welterweight in Bellator.

Lima (32-8) is the three-time and present Bellator welterweight champion. The 33-year-old Brazilian has been in Bellator since 2011 and has put up an unbelievable 14-4 file within the promotion since then. He has fought and defeated most of the finest welterweights within the promotion, together with the likes of Rory MacDonald, Andrey Koreshkov, Lorenz Larkin, Michael Web page, Paul Daley, and Ben Saunders. For years, Lima has been one of the crucial underappreciated fighters within the sport however he appears to lastly be getting his due. He’s coming off of an unsuccessful transfer as much as 185lbs, in his final battle, dropping a call to Gegard Mousasi.

Amosov (25-0) is the No. 1 contender within the Bellator welterweight division. The 27-year-old Russian is an ideal 6-0 thus far in Bellator with wins over the likes of Logan Storley, Ed Ruth, David Rickels, Erick Silva, and Gerald Harris. He has been completely operating via his opponents like a knife via scorching butter and he completely has earned this title shot. Amosov, in actual fact, will possible be a stylish decide to defeat Lima and win the belt provided that he’s the youthful fighter and hasn’t misplaced in 25 fights. Lima is by far the most effective opponent that Amosov has fought thus far of his profession, however that is additionally going to be a troublesome title protection for Lima, as properly.

Who do you assume wins this Bellator title battle between Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov?

