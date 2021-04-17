Douglas Lima speaks about his Bellator 260 fight with Yaroslav Amosov

Douglas Lima is again in motion because the Bellator welterweight champion will tackle Yaroslav Amosov in the primary occasion of Bellator 260. The occasion will happen on June 11 on the Mohegan Solar Area in Uncasville, Conn.

Whereas the information was first reported by Yahoo! Sports activities earlier within the day, the promotion introduced the matchup throughout Bellator 257. Following the announcement, MyMMANews and different media retailers can spoke to Lima through the Bellator 257 occasion. You possibly can watch his full interview within the video above.

Lima shall be returning again to 170 kilos after unsuccessfully difficult Gegard Mousasi for the vacant middleweight championship at Bellator 250. The struggle will mark Lima’s first title protection since he defeated Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232 within the finals of the welterweight grand prix.

Amosov comes into the struggle with an ideal 25-0 file as knowledgeable, with six of these victories coming inside the Bellator cage. He holds notable wins over Ed Ruth, Gerald Harris, David Rickels and Logan Storley.