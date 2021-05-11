LATEST

Dow drops 600 points as tech-led selloff broadens – MarketWatch

U.S. stocks slumped sharply Tuesday, as a selloff for megacap, tech-related stocks blamed in part on inflation fears broadened out to drag down other sectors.

What are major benchmarks doing?
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.67% fell 569.89 points, or 1.6%, to 34,172.93..
  • The S&P 500 SPX, -1.21% gave up 51.02 points, or 1.2%, to trade at 4,137.41.
  • The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -0.51% was down 75.27 points, or 0.6%, at 13,326.58.

On Monday, a tech-led selloff sent the Nasdaq down 2.6% to its lowest close since March 31, while the S&P 500 slumped 1%. The Dow gave up a gain of more than 300 points that had taken it to an all-time high above 35,000 to end the day down 34.94 points, or 0.1%.

What’s driving the market?

Big tech shares continued to feel the pain Tuesday, with shares of Facebook Inc FB, -0.35%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOG, -1.39% GOOGL, -1.12% suffering big losses in early trade, but mostly coming off session lows by midday.

Read: ‘No doubt…that we are in a raging mania in all assets’, says Stanley Druckenmiller

Other sectors, including cyclical areas expected to benefit most from the economic reopening, stumbled. The S&P 500 energy sector fell 2.4%, to lead the move to the downside, while industrials were off 1.8%.

Analysts expect a jump in consumer prices and supply shortages in goods like computer chips and some commodities as economies reopen and pent-up demand is unleashed by households, businesses and entire industries.

“There seems to be modest concern over inflation as of late and that has been cited as the primary catalyst for recent weakness in global equities, said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Long-term interest rates have pushed back to the upside, but remain off the highs seen in March, a move in line with a Fed committed to maintaining a loose monetary policy framework that’s boosting inflation expectations, Price said.

“This has continued to fuel the recent move from growth to value stocks although it seems as though everything is caught up in today’s selloff,” he said. With major indexes not far off all-time highs — both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at records on Friday — it isn’t a shock to see investors “hit pause” and evaluate the catalyst for another move higher, Price said.

Investors are also concerned about the U.S. labor market after a much smaller-than-expected rise in nonfarm payrolls in March was reported on Friday, while companies continue to report difficulties filling open positions.

The National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday its monthly survey found a record 44% of small businesses said job openings went unfilled in April.

Separately, the Labor Department on Tuesday said job openings in the U.S. topped 8 million in March for the first time ever. There were 7.5 million open jobs in February.

Meanwhile Federal Reserve Board Gov. Lael Brainard, in a Tuesday speech, said an economic boom wasn’t guaranteed and that the central bank should be patient about relaxing its loose monetary policy stance.

Which companies are in focus?
What are other markets doing?
  • The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.625% rose 2 basis points to 1.617%. Yields and bond prices move in opposite directions.
  • The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, -0.15%, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.1% after trading at its lowest since late February.
  • Oil futures flipped between gains and losses, with the U.S. benchmark CL00, +0.06% up 0.1% at $65.02 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange Gold futures GC00, -0.12% were slightly lower, down 0.1% at $1,835.30 an ounce.
  • European equities fell sharply, with the Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, -1.97% down 2% and London’s FTSE 100 UKX, -2.47% falling 2.5%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index HSI, -2.03% dropped 2%, while the Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, +0.40% rose 0.4% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 NIK, -3.08% sank 3.1%.
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top