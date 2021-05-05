Dow pushes higher at midday, tech stocks attempt comeback – MarketWatch

U.S. stocks are modestly higher midday Wednesday, despite concerns about rising inflation as the economy reopens in the wake of the pandemic and the eventual pull back of flush monetary policy.

Market participants also parsed another round of corporate quarterly reports and mixed economic data showing a healthy economic recovery.

How are stock benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.32% rose 141 points to reach 34,272, a gain of 0.4%. The Dow has been trading in a range for the day between 34,293.43 and a low at 34,039.66.

The S&P 500 index SPX, +0.32% added 17 points, or 0.4%, at 4,182.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.18% climbed 52 points, or 0.4%, to reach about 13,685.

On Tuesday, the Dow DJIA, +0.32% rose 19.80 points, or 0.1%, to 34,133.03, bouncing close to 370 points from its intraday low of 33,765.68. The S&P 500 SPX, +0.32% fell 28 points, or 0.7%, at 4,164.66, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.18% dropped 261.61 points, or 1.9%, to 13,633.50, for its largest one day decline since Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

What’s driving the market?

Stocks were trading modestly higher a midday, recovering some of Tuesday’s losses, helped by better-than-expected corporate earnings reports and some supportive economic data, as investors weighed the prospects of an eventual withdrawal of pandemic-era liquidity from the Federal Reserve.

“If you think about the last year, its been highly accommodative monetary policy across the board, with aggressive fiscal stimulus to fight the pandemic,” said Matt Stucky, an equities portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual.

Those things were “right to do,” Stucky said, but also added that investors have been coming to grips with the notion that crisis-level of liquidity is unlikely to last forever.

“It’s not just today and yesterday, it’s been a factor for the last couple of weeks,” he told MarketWatch.

Investors also were focused on mixed economic data, with the Institute for Supply Management reporting that growth in service-oriented businesses, such as retailers, restaurants and healthcare providers slipped to 62.7% last month from 63.7% in March. Economists polled by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to edge up to 64.1%.

By contrast, the IHS Markit service sector purchasing managers index for April rose to 63.5, up from 59.7 in March, marking the sharpest upturn in private sector output since data collection began in October 2009, the data-provider said.

The service sector data came after after a private-sector employment report showed that the U.S. gained 742,000 private-sector jobs in April, according to data from Automatic Data Processing. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones had expected payrolls to rise by 800,000. The March reading of private-sector employment marked the biggest gain in six months, up 517,000.

Still, the labor-market reading was seen as strong and unlikely to derail Friday’s possibility of a 1 million print for nonfarm payrolls gains for April from the U.S. Labor Department, some analysts said.

“While the ADP read may have come in lower than expectations, keep in mind this is the highest number we’ve seen since the beginning of the fall,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade Financial, in emailed comments.

“So we’re definitely moving in the right direction. And with hospitality and leisure jobs leading the pack, we’re seeing proof that the economy is moving toward full reopening, albeit slightly slower than some expected,” the strategist added.

Wall Street has become more attuned to economic data amid overheating fears due to a combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus put in place to help support coronavirus-stricken businesses and families.

Those fears bubbled back to the surface Tuesday after Yellen, the former head of the Federal Reserve and now U.S. Treasury Secretary, suggested that interest rates may need to rise to prevent prices from rising too quickly. However, Yellen clarified her remarks to say she wasn’t predicting nor recommending that the Fed raise rates, while speaking at an event hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit.

“It’s not something I’m predicting or recommending…If anybody appreciates the independence of the Fed, I think that person is me, and I note that the Fed can be counted on to do whatever is necessary to achieve their dual mandate objectives,” she said.

She also told the WSJ that inflation isn’t likely to be a problem, and the Fed can handle it if it does become an issue, helping to ease some of the concerns harbored by market participants that borrowing costs were likely to shoot higher soon.

While Yellen doesn’t control interest rate policy as the Treasury Secretary, her former role as the central bank head and her close ties with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell resulted in a more pronounced response by investors, some analysts said.

“However, the very thought of a Fed policy turnaround, albeit not from [the Federal Open Market Committee] members, continues to hurt markets,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at FxPro.

Fed officials and Powell have been mostly emphasizing a go-slow approach to raising rates and normalizing monetary policy.

Analysts also pointed out that equity markets are trading near records and may be been vulnerable to a pullback, following a period of sustained gains as the public health crisis has eased in the U.S.

“Big tech has obviously been under a microscope for quite some time now. And with relatively high valuations, it’s not surprising to see investors looking for opportunities elsewhere,”E-Trade’s Loewengart told MarketWatch.

“So with inflation fears reemerging, tech continues to have the potential to take the brunt of those jitters,” he said.

On the public health front, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the Fourth of July, along with having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by that holiday.

Which companies are in focus?

Boeing Co. BA, -1.97% shares were down 1.6%, after Reuters reported that U.S. air safety officials requested fresh analysis and documentation from the company showing numerous 737 MAX subsystems would not be affected by electrical grounding issues flagged previously.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. LL were off 12% Wednesday, after the wood flooring retailer reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations but sales that came up short, as results continued to be impacted by tariffs on certain products imported from China.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares HLT slid 2.4% Wednesday, after the hotel chain's earnings fell short of estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on demand in January and February.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP rose 15.4% Wednesday, after the fresh fruit and vegetables producer reported a first-quarter profit that more than tripled from a year ago, even as sales slipped given continued COVID-19 restrictions on food service customers and given hurricane-related supply disruptions.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC fell 6.7% Wednesday, after the pharmaceuticals and healthcare products company reported a first-quarter profit that beat expectations but revenue that came up a bit light.

Shares of ODP Corp. ODP rose 8.3% Wednesday after the office supply retailer announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies.

New York Times Co. shares NYT declined 4%.1 Wednesday, after the newspaper group beat earnings estimates for the first quarter and offered upbeat guidance for the second quarter.

Facebook's FB, -0.33% oversight board upheld the company's decision to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, but said that the company must clarify whether it intends the penalty to be permanent or temporary. Shares were little-changed.

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON took a 14.7% dive Wednesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 2.2%, after the at-home-fitness company said it was voluntarily recalling about 125,000 Tread+ treadmills, citing "risk of injury or death."

How are other markets faring?