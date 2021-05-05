Dow struggles for footing after service-sector report, as tech stocks attempt comeback – MarketWatch

LATEST

U.S. stocks are experiencing choppy trade early Wednesday, with the Dow fighting to retain opening gains after a report on the service sector for some economists pointed to rising price pressures. See full story.

In one chart, how U.S. state and local revenues got thumped by the pandemic — and recovered

One year after local U.S. economies shut down to control the spread of COVID-19, the worst-case scenario for their revenues hasn’t materialized See full story.

Why is dogecoin’s price spiking—again? The crypto has surged 14,000% in 2021

Dogecoin, the meme crypto linked to an image of a Shiba Inu dog, has been enjoying one of the best years for cryptocurrency in recent memory, boasting year-to-date gains of more than 11,000% and putting it in the top 10 of the most-highly valued digital assets this year. See full story.

Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump’s account, but says company must clarify penalty

Facebook’s oversight board upheld the company’s decision to restrict former President Donald Trump’s access to to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, but said that the company must clarify whether it intends the penalty to be permanent or temporary. See full story.

COVID-19 was never going to have a Hollywood ending: ‘There is no nice, neat bow to tie this up’

This coronavirus pandemic will end as it began — unpredictably. See full story.

MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE

Changes to the capital gains tax could entice real-estate investors to bring more supply to the housing market, says Haus chief economist Ralph McLaughlin. See full story.

