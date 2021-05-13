Dow up more than 500 points as tech shares bounce after inflation-inspired rout – MarketWatch

Tech shares were leading a bounce for U.S. stocks Thursday, as dip buyers appeared to step in a day after hot inflation data sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average down for a third day to its biggest one-day loss since January.

On Wednesday, stocks tumbled sharply after a round of much stronger-than-expected April inflation data, with the Dow DJIA, +1.29% dropping 681.50 points, or 2%, for its biggest one-day drop since January. The S&P 500 SPX, +1.13% fell 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.64% tumbled 2.7%.

Read: What does inflation mean for the stock market? It’s supposed to be a positive — but investors are spooked now

The declines left the Dow and S&P 500 at their lowest levels since early April, while the Nasdaq posted its lowest close since March 25, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

What’s driving the market?

Investors seemed to take another round of U.S. inflation data in stride Thursday, with stocks rising after April producer-price index jumped 0.6%, far above forecasts for a 0.3% rise. Year over year, wholesale inflation rose 6.2% versus a 4.2% rise in March.

Concerns about inflation appeared to move front and center for investors after data on Wednesday showed prices at the consumer level saw the biggest monthly rise since 2009 and the largest year-over-year increase since 2008.

Wednesday’s market drop was behaviorally driven, with investors scrambling to unload stocks and other risky assets even though they had been bracing for a run of hot inflation data for months, said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, an Atlanta-based investment adviser with $2.4 billion in assets under management.

“As easy as it was to prognosticate that inflation would run hot, once we saw the data coming in it still caused a reaction that in six to nine months will probably look like an overreaction,” he said.

A rise in commodity prices, labor shortages, and the consumer prices data this week have boosted concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might consider withdrawing its pandemic crisis support despite its reassurances that the rise in inflation is expected to be transitory.

“The latest inflation prints are stoking market fears that runaway prices may crimp the ongoing economic recovery, while potentially forcing the Fed’s hand to intervene by reining back its support measures,” said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, in a note.

The fall in stocks through Wednesday had pulled the S&P 500 index 4% off its record closing high last Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is about 8% below its April 29 record.

“The question we have to ask is whether the U.S. CPI print really brings the Fed closer to having to act and taper the pace of QE (quantitative easing) from $120 billion per month,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, in a note.

A much weaker-than-expected April jobs report last Friday had pushed back expectations about when the Fed would signal a tapering to December, but the CPI reading is bringing the timing back into focus, Weston said, while also stoking fears that the Fed, which has insisted that rising price pressures will prove transitory, risks making a policy error by holding off on pulling back support.

“Marry this with the exuberance and froth that’s discounted, and a market that has been forced to de-risk as options positioning has dictated, and you’ve seen volatility rise up across all markets,” he wrote.

Crypto assets were also in focus Thursday, with bitcoin BTCUSD, -8.10% and other digital assets down sharply. The fall came after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were up 0.2% after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted late Wednesday that the electric car maker would no longer accept bitcoin for payment due to concerns about the environmental impact of crypto mining.

See: Bitcoin bulls on social media reject Musk’s reasoning for halting crypto-based car sales

Investors also focused on U.S. weekly data on jobless claims, with applications for first-time benefits falling to a pandemic low of 473,000 in the week ended May 8.

Which companies are in focus?

What are other markets doing?