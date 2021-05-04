Dowd named Michigan Tech Senior Women’s Administrator – UpperMichigansSource.com

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) – Sarah Dowd was recently named the Senior Woman Administrator for the Michigan Tech Huskies. Dowd will continue her role as the Director of Student-Athlete Wellness and Clinical Counselor, a position she has held since July 2019.

“I’m excited to continue to support our student-athletes within this additional role,” Dowd said. “I’m incredibly thankful to Suzanne for entrusting me to take on these added responsibilities. I look forward to working with the rest of our administrative team towards opportunities for growth and continued success within our department.”

With the appointment, Dowd became the second-highest-ranking female in the Michigan Tech athletic department, behind the Director of Athletics Suzanne Sanregret. The SWA position was created in 1981 by the NCAA to promote meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of college sports.

“Sarah has a strong relationship with coaches and student-athletes and can provide valuable insight into their experiences,” Sanregret said. “As our leadership team continues to enhance Michigan Tech Athletics we want to ensure that all voices are heard. Sarah is ready to take on additional responsibilities in this leadership role.

Dowd has served as an in-house therapist to counsel student-athletes in balancing mind, body, and sport for optimal mental health and well-being. She also works with coaches and athletic trainers on best practices for the health and well-being of the Huskies and provides preventative education.

Dowd received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Youngstown State University in August 2016 and completed a Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Addiction in December 2018.

Dowd was a licensed professional counselor in Ohio for seven months after serving as a counselor trainee the year prior. She also spent time as a graduate assistant at Youngstown State, focusing on mental health and substance use. Dowd has also conducted research on the impact concussions have on athletes’ mental health.

Dowd was a decorated softball student-athlete at YSU from 2014-17. She was a CoSIDA Academic All-American, a three-time All-Horizon League selection, the Horizon League Freshman of the Year, three-time Horizon League All-Academic, a four-time NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, and is the Penguins’ all-time home run, RBI, and grand slam record holder.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.