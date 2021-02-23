Download AAI Junior Executive, Manager Admit Card 2021

AAI Junior Executive, Manager Admit Card 2021 @ aai.aero | Exam Date: – Airport Authority of India (AAI) had issued a notification for the recruitment of 368 posts for Junior Executive, Manager. The candidates who had used it efficiently have been issued their admit card. Many candidates were used for this recruitment. Whichever candidate has access to the recruitment of AAI Junior Executive. Those candidates can get their admit card from their official web site.

AAI Junior Executive, Manager Admit Card 2021 on its official web site March 2021 Has been launched. Therefore, the candidates can get their official web site with the help of their AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021 registration quantity and password and take a print out of it and produce the admit card in the examination corridor with them. Because with this, the candidate will not be allowed to take a seat contained in the examination corridor.

AAI Admit Card (Junior Executive, Manager) And exam date 2021 Organization title Airport Authority of India post name Manager (Fire Services, Technikal), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control, Airport Operations, Technical) Number of posts 368 test date March 2021 (required) Admit card release date March 2021 (tent) category gate pass Selection Process Online Examination, Document Verification / Interview, Physical Measurement and Endurance Test / Driving Test / Voice Test place Across india official site aai.aero

Whichever candidate used for AAI Junior Executive and now AAI Junior Executive Hall Ticket Looking for a discharge date. So candidates are aware of AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021 March 2021 Will be launched for the candidate AAI Junior Executive, Manager Exam call letter 2021 It is necessary to enter the examination corridor, as a result the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination corridor.

How to download AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021?

The candidate should first visit its official web site – aai.aero

After this click on AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021

Then enter the quantity and date of delivery of your utility

And then click on the Search button

After this get AAI Manager Admit Card 2021

After this, the candidate should take a printout of it and preserve it till the last round of the examination.

To download AAI Junior Executive, Manager Admit Card 2021 Click here

AAI Admit Card 2021 (Junior Executive, Manager) – FAQs

What special checks are to be done in the AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2019?

The details to be verified in the AAI Junior Executive, Manager Admit Card 2021 are the title, exam heart, exam heart code, utility quantity and excess of the candidate.

When will the AAI Manager Exam 2021 be held?

The AAI Manager Exam 2021 will likely be held in March 2021.

How can I get the AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021?

Candidates can get AAI Junior Executive Admit Card 2021 on our web page prashnpatr.com

Who is the conducting body for AAI Manager Exam 2021?

Airports Authority of India conducts AAI Manager Exam 2021.