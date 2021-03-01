Download Green Delhi Mobile App APK from Google Play Store (Android)

Green Delhi App is now launched by Delhi Government To prevent pollution in the capital city. All Android users can now download Green Delhi Mobile App from google play store. The new app is an initiative from the government’s seven-point action plan to fight against air pollution in Delhi. The purpose of this mobile application is to lodge a complaint on violation of anti-pollution norms.

Green Delhi Mobile App

The Green Delhi mobile app launch was first announced on 6 October 2020. The app has been officially launched by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal on 29 October 2020. Citizens can download the Green Delhi mobile application from the Play Store and register their complaints online using the Green Delhi app.

The newly launched Green Delhi app is an initiative of the Delhi government towards pollution control and reporting.

Download Green Delhi App APK from Google Play Store

Here is the direct link to download Green Play Mobile App APK from Google Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aeologic.green_delhi

Green Delhi app page through which people can download Green Delhi Mobile App APK. From Google Play Store will appear as shown below: –

Download green delhi app android

All Android smartphone users can now download the Green Delhi app from Google Playstore in a hassle-free manner.

How to register complaint online on Green Delhi App

As mentioned earlier, the Green Delhi app is available on the Google Play Store. People can now download the application and register the complaint online on the Green Delhi Mobile App through the process below: –

Upon successful download, users can click on the install button to install the Green Delhi app on their mobile phones. Users will be taken to the login page where applicants will have to enter a mobile number. Then the candidates can click on the “Continue” button. The online then redirects the user to the next page, which asks to enter the OTP generated on your mobile number in the provided field. After successful verification, the system takes the user to the dashboard where he / she can see the profile and the original design of the app. By clicking on the logout button available on the app, users can logout from the app if they wish.

Key Features of Green Delhi Mobile App

Here are the salient features of the Green Delhi Mobile App launched by the government. NCT of Delhi: –

Delhi Government Schemes 2021Delhi government scheme hindiPopular Schemes in Delhi:DDA Housing Scheme 2021Delhi Job Fair Portal Online Registration FormDelhi Doorstep Service Delivery Services List

Last update 15 December 2020 Shape 7.9 MB Install 10,000+ current version 1.2.3 Require android 4.1 and up offered by Aeologic Technologies Green Delhi App Features

Green Delhi Mobile App required for online complaint

Green Delhi Mobile App has been launched for online complaint registration for the following purposes: –

The Green Delhi app is one of the 7 initiatives of a government action plan to reduce air pollution in the capital city.

The action plan includes dust-control strategies, tree transplant policy and plans encouraging the use of electric vehicles.

The app enables citizens to take photos and videos and can send along complaints.

Each will get a unique code for easy tracking and redressal of complaints filed by citizens.

The Nodal Officer for Public Works, Delhi Development Authority, Revenue Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Three Municipal Corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council and Environment Department will look after the registered complaints.

Any failure to deter or cause serious action against the inter-governmental nodal officers.

All the departments will be connected to the Green Delhi app for easy redressal of Delhi complaints.

Apart from launching mobile applications, the government also welcomes complaints on the helpline number.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the main objective of Delhi government to launch Green Delhi mobile app? Filing of complaint on violation of pollution norms through online mode Who started the idea of ​​launching Green Delhi mobile app in Delhi? Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Green Delhi Mobile App to reduce pollution in the National Capital Region. It is a part of the 7-phase action plan of the Government of Delhi. Can anyone register a complaint by uploading photos and videos on the Green Delhi app? Complainants can upload supporting photos and videos on the Green Delhi Grievance mobile app. What are the basic requirements for filing a complaint using the Green Delhi mobile app? One must own a smartphone with an internet connection to use the Delhi Green app to lodge complaints.

For more information, Android users can visit the Google Play Store and download the Green Delhi Mobile App.

Save as pdf