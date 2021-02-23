Download Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card 2021

Organization Name Jharkhand Home Defense Corps (Jamtara District) Name of post Home guard Number of Vacancies 1021 posts Date of written test March 2021 – Expected Admit Card Availability March 2021 – Tent category gate pass Selection Process Written test, physical test, interview place Jharkhand official website jamtara.nic.in

Whatever the candidate uses for the Jamtara District Homeguard. and now Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card Looking for the launch date, the candidates are aware of the admit card of Jamtara District Home Guard 2021 March 2021 will be launched. For the candidate Jharkhand Home Guard Admit Card It is necessary to enter the examination corridor, as a result the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination corridor. Therefore, it is extremely important to carry the Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card to the candidate within the examination corridor. Therefore you can be given below, from which you can get your Jharkhand HG Admit Card / Hall Ticket 2021. Therefore, you can take a look below.

How to download Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card 2021?

The candidate should first visit his official web site – jamtara.nic.in

After this click on Jharkhand Home Guard Admit Card 2021

Then enter the quantity and date of delivery of your utility

And then click on the Search button

After this get Jharkhand HG Admit Card 2021

After this, the candidate should take a printout of it and preserve it till the last round of the examination.

Download Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card 2021: Click here

Jamtara District Home Guard Selection Process

See written

See the physical

The interview

Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card 2021 – Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card be issued?

The Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card is estimated to be launched in March 2021.

Where can I get the Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card?

Candidates can get the Jamtara District Home Guard Admit Card from prashnpatr.com. Also, get it from the official web site @ jamtara.nic.in

What should I do in the middle of the exam with admit card?

Candidates are required to hold the admit card together with any authority docket such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, and many others.

How do I know the total deal with the exam middle?

You can be given the complete deal in the middle of the exam through the admit card.