Download Link for Marks Here

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) at peb.mp.gov.in. Check direct link here.
MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022
MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022: The wait is over! Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the result of the examination held on 08 January 2022 from 09 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM for the post of Constable (GD & Radio). Lakhs of applicants appeared in the exam. Such Applicants Can Download MP Police Result…