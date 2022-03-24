Download Link for Marks Here

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022: The wait is over! Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has uploaded the result of the examination held on 08 January 2022 from 09 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM for the post of Constable (GD & Radio). Lakhs of applicants appeared in the exam. Such Applicants Can Download MP Police Result…