Download LockUp Full Movie Online TamilRockers, TMTjap, TMTzilla and Telegram links for free

Lock Up is a Chennai thriller film scheduled to release on August 14, 2020 on the Zee5 streaming network. It seems that the lockup is one of the films that the Tamil film industry and fraternity choose to release on digital platforms due to the prevailing epidemic. Scenario.

The most unique element of the film is that the story is told from the point of view of three distinguished police officers who embody the system. As mentioned earlier, the film has three police officers, well, three of them have their own ways of doing things. The first police officer is straightforward and ethical, the second dishonest and cunning, and the third survives any concrete decision. Tamil notable actor Nitin Satya plays the role of the film’s producer.

Cast to lock

The cast of LockUp includes actors such as Venkat Prabhu, Vaibhav Reddy, Easwari Rao, Poorna and Vani Bhojan.

Lockup has been released on illegal websites

The sad news for the film is that right after its release on Zee5, the lockup was leaked on Tamil Nadu’s notorious illegal websites, The Pirate Bay, 1337x and Rurbug.

Given that the film is under the scanner of a brutal investigation into rape and murder, people promoting piracy managed to leak the film on the same day of its release on Zee5.

Advice to readers

Readers are requested not to watch movies and TV series from illegal websites. Downloading movies and TV shows from illegal websites is a criminal offense, and if the cyber police finds out that people download from illegal sites, they may face jail time or heavy fines.

Disclaimer

TMTyOne.com Strongly condemns the film / web series Piracy for supporting people who are very diligent in the entertainment industry and calls for strengthening anti-piracy laws. Hanging on the entertainment industry is the biggest problem and we try to expose the culprits. We fully understand and comply with copyright acts / streams and ensure that we take all steps to comply with the law. Through our pages we want to inform our users about theft and strongly encourage our users to avoid such platforms / websites. The Copyright Act 1957 protects all types of music, songs and videos, literary and artistic works. The Stop Online Piracy Act (STOP) is also an act that restricts access to sites that host illegal content.